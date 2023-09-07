India’s G20 leadership stood out for its human-centric approach

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.’ These two words capture a deep philosophy. It means ‘the world is one family.’ This is an all-embracing outlook that encourages us to progress as one universal family, transcending borders, languages and ideologies. During India’s G20 presidency, this has translated into a call for human-centric progress. As One Earth, we are coming together to nurture our planet. As One Family, we support each other in the pursuit of growth. And we move together towards a shared future—One Future—which is an undeniable truth in these interconnected times.