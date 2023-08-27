India’s G20 playbook offers the world pathways for a recovery4 min read 27 Aug 2023, 08:36 PM IST
Innovative financing options should be adopted for the global economy to recover evenly and all sustainability goals to be met
Economic headwinds after covid continue to affect most countries across the world. Countries’ efforts to tackle the post-pandemic impacts on their economies have been stymied by the Ukraine conflict, which has created inflationary pressures and macroeconomic insecurity. The countries of the Global South have particularly been affected, as their rising debt burdens have hampered efforts at promoting sustainable development, placing a question mark on their ability to meet the sustainable development goals (SDGs) or respond to the effects of climate change.