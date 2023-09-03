India’s G20 presidency is a global legacy in the making4 min read 03 Sep 2023, 04:46 PM IST
An economic impetus, our bolstered global reputation and enhanced tourism are just the start
The G20 is more than an economic platform; it is a crucible where the future of global governance is shaped. India’s ascent to its presidency is emblematic of the country’s rapidly evolving role on the world stage. As an active participant in some of the G20 proceedings, I have borne witness to India’s transformation into a leader, fostering collaboration and charting pathways to address universal challenges. The government’s meticulous planning and inclusive strategy are indeed commendable, setting a new benchmark for future presidencies.