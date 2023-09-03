The G20 is more than an economic platform; it is a crucible where the future of global governance is shaped. India’s ascent to its presidency is emblematic of the country’s rapidly evolving role on the world stage. As an active participant in some of the G20 proceedings, I have borne witness to India’s transformation into a leader, fostering collaboration and charting pathways to address universal challenges. The government’s meticulous planning and inclusive strategy are indeed commendable, setting a new benchmark for future presidencies.

India’s chosen themes during its presidency resonate with pivotal challenges of the modern world. The emphasis on green development and climate finance, and the inspiring ‘LiFE’ (Lifestyle for Environment) campaign is a testament to India’s commitment to infusing modern lifestyles with sustainability. Drawing from India’s ancestral wisdom, the ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ beautifully captures the essence of our shared destinies, interconnected futures and need for global unity to make gainful progress together. The emphasis on ‘accelerated, inclusive and resilient growth’ represents a future-forward vision, addressing the integration of MSMEs, labour welfare, and even the global skills gap. These pursuits align perfectly with strategic priorities set during previous G20 presidencies and their positive economic implications.

Yet, what truly stands out in India’s G20 journey is the holistic approach taken towards accelerated, inclusive and resilient growth. The adoption of a multifaceted strategy, encompassing the integration of MSMEs, labour rights, global skills development and inclusive food systems, is a testament to India’s comprehensive vision for global progress.

The crossroads of the 2030 agenda with the G20 presidency couldn’t be more fortuitous. India’s agenda to invigorate global efforts towards Sustainable Development Goals, especially in a world reeling from the pandemic, emphasizes its role as a beacon of hope and resilience. In an era dominated by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the country’s emphasis on a human-centric technological transformation is ground-breaking and prescient. This approach not only fuels economic growth but ensures that technology remains an enabler, not a disruptor.

A few days ago, some of our leading newspapers carried an image of Volker Wissin, Germany’s federal minister for digital and transport, using UPI to pay a local vegetable vendor. This picture spoke a million silent words of attestation. Let’s be honest, if a piece of technology has been adopted in every nook and cranny of the world’s most populous country at break-neck speed, it is a definitive case study for the world to learn from. Our country’s many digitization successes give us a unique edge in pioneering innovative models for the future world order and sharing our learnings globally.

Reforming multilateralism for contemporary challenges, as proposed by India, is a clarion call for a new world order envisioned as more inclusive, equitable and representative. Such reforms can pave the way for a more cohesive and cooperative world, where challenges are met with collective effort and shared wisdom. Moreover, the push for women-led development, acknowledging the indispensable role of women in socio-economic growth, is noteworthy

One of the most astute moves of the Indian government was its choice of cities to host G20 meetings. Call me biased, but the crown jewel was the manner in which the government showcased India’s cultural, geographical and historical diversity. Its equitable approach allowed participants to witness India in its entirety: its range, majesty and vibrant spirit. Cities like Bhubaneswar, Thiruvananthapuram, Hampi and Siliguri, which might not typically be in the limelight, received global attention. This strategic move expedited infrastructural development and facelifts in these regions, which otherwise might have taken years, to the benefit of local economies and communities.

Cultural diplomacy, too, has been an integral part of India’s G20 strategy. Myriad cultural initiatives, from the grand display of 100 ASI monuments bathed in G20 colours to Sudarshan Pattnaik’s mesmerizing sand art, have showcased India’s rich tapestry of traditions. These initiatives not only draw attention to India’s cultural wealth, but also foster a spirit of global camaraderie and speak volumes about our country’s intent to blend soft power with hard diplomacy. It’s a symphony of India’s ancient heritage with its modern aspirations. Much like the tourism landscape of the country, which will now gain refreshed appreciation from global travellers.

Reflecting on past G20 presidencies, the benefits of being the host country this year are manifold. The economic impetus, bolstered international reputation and enhanced tourism would be just a tip of this iceberg.

To my mind, India’s G20 presidency isn’t just an event; it’s a legacy in the making. A synthesis of tradition and modernity, of cultural wealth and technological prowess, and of national priorities with global objectives. It sets the stage for what global collaboration can achieve. I, for one, am filled with optimism and pride, and stand in solidarity with the government’s approach. I am confident that this presidency will be a beacon of hope, resilience and sustainable leadership in tumultuous times.

ETHOS More Information