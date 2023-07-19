India’s G20 presidency: Let’s be more ambitious

MDB reforms would be incomplete without setting right the shareholding structure of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund. The process must account for the conditions around their birth after World War II, when Western powers carved up global institutions among themselves; a large chunk of ownership in both went to them, the lion’s share taken by the US, giving the West extra-ordinary control. The contextual arguments both for and against this arrangement no longer hold relevance in today’s global configuration. The biggest stumbling block to an overhaul of their ownership is that it would require US Congress approval; given its current partisan character, it is nigh impossible for US politicians to agree on yielding control over two key global institutions. It is here that the panel led by Summers and Singh should have clearly outlined the realistic challenges that the process is likely to face and also the mitigation processes that G20 ministers could adopt to make its recommendations more meaningful. But, like all else, it appears that can has also been kicked down the road.

