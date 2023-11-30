India's G20 presidency marked the dawn of a new multilateralism
Summary
- It also amplified the Global South’s voice, championed development and fought for women empowerment. A we hand over the G20 Presidency to Brazil, we will do so with the conviction that our collective steps for people, the planet, peace and prosperity will resonate for years to come.
Today, 30 November, marks 365 days since India assumed the G20 presidency. It is a moment to reflect on, recommit to and rejuvenate the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’ As we undertook this responsibility last year, the global landscape grappled with multifaceted challenges: recovery from the covid pandemic, looming climate threats, financial instability and debt distress in developing nations, all amid declining multilateralism. In the midst of conflicts and competition, development cooperation suffered, impeding progress.