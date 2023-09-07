India’s G20 presidency: Opportunity beckons

The G20 meeting of world leaders in New Delhi over the next few days is likely to become an apogee for India’s foreign policy exertions, apart from providing an appropriate platform for the country to project its aspirations as an emerging global leader. Past top-level summits were never this comprehensive, nor attended by such a wide range of leadership . New Delhi’s vaulting ambitions, however, have been dented by an unfortunate crinkle: Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to skip the summit, in a marked departure from his record of never missing any previous G20 finales. It is difficult not to discern a rebuff—or a display of petulance, depending on the viewer’s perspective—in Beijing’s decision to stay away. Even Russia’s Vladimir Putin will not be in attendance, but that was a foregone conclusion given the ongoing war in Ukraine and the widespread, global push-back to his military adventurism. This raises a critical question: Will Xi’s absence diminish the importance of this weekend’s G20 summit and cast a shadow over our brief moment in the sun?

This will depend entirely on how the Indian leadership and Sherpas bring their negotiating skills and capacity (including visible doses of humility) to the table and convert New Delhi’s G20 agenda into a meaningful and actionable document, one that resonates with India’s intentions of becoming a true representative of the Global South and provides a road-map for subsequent G20 meetings. India’s leadership has laid down a humanist, development agenda with three over-arching objectives: Climate financing in the face of the developed world reneging on its $100-billion-per-year commitment, food security as the war in Europe impacts supply and primary sector prices, and, reforms at multilateral development banks (MDBs) to enable higher levels of concessional funding for poor nations and deeper financing options for global public goods. There are other associated objectives that India has championed, such as a global rules-based framework for crypto products aimed at monetary (and macro) stability as well as law enforcement.

The key to India’s success will be ensuring that items on the G20 agenda do not become mere talking points, but result in decisive outcomes that could later be traced back to the Indian presidency. The G20 has generally been viewed as a talk-shop, replete with missed opportunities. One glaring example is its 2021 decision during the Italian presidency to introduce a 15% minimum corporate tax in each country, thereby plugging profit shifting and tax shopping by large multinational corporations. Sadly, that proposal is not yet operational. One of India’s old grouses left unaddressed so far has been the extortionate charges levied by money-transfer agencies, pushing migrants to rely on illegal alternatives to remit money. Many of these money-laundering operations double as terrorist funding channels, another reason why India wants crypto regulation. MDB reforms remain a work-in-progress, with developing economies inadequately represented. The New Delhi summit also comes gift-wrapped: Xi’s absence offers us an opportunity to prove India’s credentials as a true voice of the Global South, buttressed by its focus on debt relief for poor nations. As for a G20 boost for the country’s influence at this global high table, a key test will lie in how India fights for its citizens who continue to be treated shabbily by most other members, whether as tourists or workers.