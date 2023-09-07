India’s G20 presidency: Opportunity beckons

India’s G20 presidency: Opportunity beckons2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:24 PM IST
Xi’s no-show may offer India more space to reinforce its credentials as a voice of the Global South. It’s the actual outcomes that will eventually count and this calls for deft diplomacy
The G20 meeting of world leaders in New Delhi over the next few days is likely to become an apogee for India’s foreign policy exertions, apart from providing an appropriate platform for the country to project its aspirations as an emerging global leader. Past top-level summits were never this comprehensive, nor attended by such a wide range of leadership. New Delhi’s vaulting ambitions, however, have been dented by an unfortunate crinkle: Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to skip the summit, in a marked departure from his record of never missing any previous G20 finales. It is difficult not to discern a rebuff—or a display of petulance, depending on the viewer’s perspective—in Beijing’s decision to stay away. Even Russia’s Vladimir Putin will not be in attendance, but that was a foregone conclusion given the ongoing war in Ukraine and the widespread, global push-back to his military adventurism. This raises a critical question: Will Xi’s absence diminish the importance of this weekend’s G20 summit and cast a shadow over our brief moment in the sun?