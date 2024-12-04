India’s GDP growth shocker: Bad news can be good too
Summary
- Odd as that may sound, think of the 5.4% second-quarter growth figure as a call to action on the policy front. A tango of fiscal and monetary policies could now do the trick and give India’s economy the fillip it needs.
India’s growth in gross domestic product (GDP) of 5.4% in the three months ended 30 September, or the second quarter of 2024-25, was a shocker. It undershot even the most pessimistic forecasts. It’s the lowest level seen since the third quarter of 2022-23 and a sharp drop from 8.1% growth in the same period last year and also from 6.7% in the first quarter of 2024-25.