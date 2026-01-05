There is no contradiction between paying gig workers a living wage and the claim that gig work provides job opportunities to many who would otherwise struggle to earn anything. Delivery workers for food delivery and quick-commerce platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto and Blinkit went on strike recently, demanding better wages and work conditions.
India’s gig debate misses a key point: Better wages for delivery agents will aid the economy without hurting platforms
SummaryStrikes by delivery riders have reignited a noisy debate over wages, exploitation and entrepreneurship. But better pay won’t ruin the gig model used by Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto and others. In combination with adherence to Labour Codes, it could help solve a larger economic problem.
