India's golden data centre opportunity: Policymakers can make the most of it by ensuring regulatory certainty

India’s aspiration to become a data centre hub is underpinned by a simple economic reality. Few countries generate data at India’s scale. Fewer still combine that scale with a large domestic market, growing cloud adoption, a huge talent pool and an increasingly important role in AI-driven services. Yet, India’s share of global data centre capacity remains modest.
India’s aspiration to become a data centre hub is underpinned by a simple economic reality. Few countries generate data at India’s scale. Fewer still combine that scale with a large domestic market, growing cloud adoption, a huge talent pool and an increasingly important role in AI-driven services. Yet, India’s share of global data centre capacity remains modest.
Data generation and data centre investment do not necessarily converge. Nations that generate vast quantities of data would appear to be natural locations for the digital infrastructure that stores, processes and derives value from that data. Yet, data availability alone is rarely sufficient to attract large-scale investment.
Data generation and data centre investment do not necessarily converge. Nations that generate vast quantities of data would appear to be natural locations for the digital infrastructure that stores, processes and derives value from that data. Yet, data availability alone is rarely sufficient to attract large-scale investment.
The differentiating factor is often not the incentives on offer, but the degree of regulatory certainty. Data centres sit at the intersection of multiple regulatory regimes. The issue is not over-regulation, but fragmentation. A hyperscale data processing facility may need to navigate telecom regulation, cybersecurity requirements, power sector rules, environment approvals (including for efficient water usage), data governance obligations and tax considerations.
All these regulatory obligations are handled by different agencies and processes. A common feature among jurisdictions that have attracted significant investments is greater transparency and convergence, not necessarily lighter regulation.
Take Ireland. Faced with concerns about grid capacity and energy consumption, it has introduced a series of measures governing large energy users, including data centres.
These measures are neither liberal nor concessional. However, they are accompanied by detailed policy frameworks that define the conditions under which future data centre development will be accommodated, allowing investors to evaluate projects against a firm regulatory backdrop. The goal is to make the regulatory pathway easier to navigate by making it transparent, simple and, most importantly, predictable.
Data governance presents a slightly different challenge. India permits participation in global digital ecosystems; indeed, the current framework is considerably more open than most businesses had anticipated.
The more relevant questions arise at the margins: how India’s data-protection framework interacts with sector-specific localization requirements, how future restrictions on cross-border data transfers may evolve, and how businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions can navigate overlapping regulatory obligations.
These questions are particularly important for cloud providers, global capability centres and AI-driven businesses whose operating models are inherently cross-border. As investments grow larger, tax predictability also gains importance.
The critical question is whether India can offer regulatory certainty for long-term digital infrastructure investments. Recent policy measures reveal an encouraging trend. The ministry of finance has announced a 21-year tax carve-out for certain foreign cloud service providers that use Indian data centre infrastructure to serve overseas markets.
This responds to investor demand that the mere use of Indian infrastructure should not trigger additional layers of taxation.
The success of such moves, however, will depend not only on the statutory exemption itself, but also on adherence to its underlying rationale. This should be clearly reflected in subordinate regulations, as delays in enforcement does not bode well for investor confidence. Clarity in legislation could avoid negative outcomes due to overzealous enforcement. As always, the devil lies in the details. So the ministry’s effort to engage with the industry signifies a welcome consultative approach.
Cloud providers may be willing to accept taxation where economic activity occurs, but may be less comfortable with it where the availability of an infrastructure-focused concession is contingent on the adoption of a particular commercial distribution model. Thus, the new law’s requirement that cloud services to Indian users be supplied only through Indian resellers may discourage potential investors.
Tax incentives are generally most effective when they provide clear outcomes without influencing commercial decisions and should remain agnostic to business models. A condition that effectively prescribes how cloud providers must structure customer-facing sales arrangements risks introducing an additional layer of regulatory complexity into the investment calculus. This may dilute the India’s attractiveness as a global hub for data centres.
If India wishes to attract long-term investments in cloud and AI infrastructure, as the country’s political leadership has clearly signalled, it is critical that the spirit of such tax carve-outs is preserved in all subordinate regulations and related measures.
From our long experience of being able to attract less than 10% of global capital flows, we must learn the lesson that global capital is exceptionally mobile and India is but one of the options for it to locate new capacities. This applies not just to data centres, but other sectors as well.
Foreign investors are likely to favour jurisdictions that provide clear, consistent and constructive answers to regulatory and tax issues. The assumption that investors are making a beeline for Indian locations is misplaced; the sooner it is jettisoned, the better.
Seema Kejriwal, partner at BMR Legal, contributed to this article. These are the authors’ personal views.
The authors are, respectively, chairman, Pahle India Foundation, and former vice chairman, Niti Aayog; and partner, BMR Legal.