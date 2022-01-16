India’s green cover has advanced far too slowly

Disputants of official metrics argue that our scanners label forests on satellite scans a tad too easily. So, what does the survey’s data sliced by arboreal density show? ‘Open’ forests, which include plantations such as those of coconut or coffee, have expanded modestly. But sadly, our somewhat thicker ‘moderately dense’ forests have seen a decline. Natural coverage, with its wealth of flora and fauna, has retreated across large swathes. The blame for these losses, most acute in our northeastern states, lies with both human activities and natural calamities. Very dense jungles (with a canopy cover of 70% or more) have fared relatively well, the report says, thanks to conservation efforts in reserve forest and other areas under protection. This may sound like a relief, as thick vegetation does the best job of absorbing carbon from the air. However, such green saturation makes up less than a seventh of the 713,789-sq-km of India deemed to be forested now. Dense expansion needs to be paced up steeply if we are to make effective progress. Moreover, this must be done even as forests themselves turn vulnerable to the effects of a warming planet. The Himalayas’ leaf cover, ecologists warn, has already begun to display signs of stress at various altitude belts. In this context, activists have opposed any tweaks of the Forest Conservation Act of 1980 that may ease the diversion of forest land for other uses. India’s recent refusal to sign a pledge at CoP-26 to “halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030" drew some criticism too, but New Delhi had a valid objection to cross-border trade being mixed up with green goals.