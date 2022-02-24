India’s green hydrogen policy is a big step but we need some more

More work ahead: The first phase of the policy by India’s ministry of power has created a platform for growth and we at ReNew Power aim to move quickly to build up our green hydrogen capacity, along with our partner L&T, in alignment with national goals. But if India’s GH ecosystem, as a whole, is to be quickly built and rapidly scaled, the next announcements and clarifications must follow soon. The challenge is daunting. Currently, 98% of hydrogen produced in India is ‘grey’, powered by polluting fossil fuels. Here are a few suggestions for policymakers to consider in the second phase of the country’s GH policy.