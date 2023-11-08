India's growth seems secure despite global headwinds and uncertainties
Booming industrial production and positive tax inflows outweigh woes like low private investment and weak global demand. Our economy’s expansion looks remarkably safe.
India is recording relatively rapid growth in the midst of global economic turmoil. This is not to deny that the country faces its own set of challenges. One big challenge is that post-pandemic consumption growth has not been broad-based. While the urban area has been showing strong pent-up demand, specifically coming from higher- income households, rural demand remains relatively muted. This year’s poor monsoon rainfall has further jeopardized a rural consumption recovery. Overall, kharif season foodgrain production is likely to be lower by 4.7% year-on-year (as per first advance estimate), with lower production estimated for rice, pulses, coarse cereals and oilseeds. Inflation in some basic food items, like cereal and pulses, is already quite high. Weak agriculture production could further exacerbate inflation in these items. This in turn will have adverse implications for a broad-based consumption recovery.