India's growth story is based on economic strength, not BJP winning elections
Summary
- Domestic investors, now more influential than their foreign counterparts, are drawn by the robust India Growth Story, not political partiality
Brokerage house Morgan Stanley has said that it expects heightened volatility in India's stock market after poll results are declared in December for five states, “especially if the BJP loses a majority of those states". Volatility, the report suggests, could shoot up again after that if “in the 2024 general elections the opposition alliance, called I.N.D.I.A., succeeds in polarizing voters, thus reducing the predictability of the outcome in May next year".