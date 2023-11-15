India's growth story is based on economic strength, not BJP winning elections

In the six years of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule from April 1998 to April 2004, the Sensex, these economists wrote, grew at compound annual growth rate of 5.9% per year. During the years under the United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) regime, this rate more than doubled to more than 16.4%. Even adjusting for inflation, which was high in the UPA years, capital gains and stock market returns during the coalition government of the UPA’s term in office were superior than those during the NDA government’s term, showing that the stock market’s (or was it FIIs that had greater sway in those days over the stock market sentiment?) apprehensions were unfounded.