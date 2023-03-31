India’s heatwaves are testing the limits of human survival

India’s heatwaves are testing the limits of human survival5 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 01:55 AM IST
Each summer in India is a fresh roll of the dice on whether a freak event will occur that leads to a vast number of deaths.
New Delhi feels like it is on fire. The heat comes off the road in blistering waves, and the water that flows from the cold tap is too hot to touch. Daytime temperatures have hit 44 degrees Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) and often do not fall below 30 in the night. A giant landfill on the outskirts of the capital spontaneously combusted a week ago, and the 17-story high dump that contains millions of tons of garbage continues to smolder, worsening the city’s already dangerously polluted air.
