India’s household consumption survey doesn’t feed public policy all that well
Summary
- The country’s latest survey of household spending on consumption picks up significant trends, but unfortunately offers an unclear snapshot of upper-end expenses. Since all its data isn’t equally reliable, policy cues should be taken only selectively.
India’s government recently released the findings of its 2023-24 survey of household consumption expenditure and expressed satisfaction at the seeming narrowing of spending gaps in society at large and between rural and urban populations. Such changes would, of course, be desirable.