India’s IIP is losing its relevance as a lead indicator of economic growth
Summary
- We need a better updated measure that’s value-based if this index is to serve as a leading signal of the Indian economy’s trajectory.
When thinking of growth, policymakers, economists and markets usually gravitate towards gross domestic product (GDP) as the key barometer. Still, in an era of abundant information availability, high-frequency indicators enable agile policymaking, providing early signals on evolving economic backdrops. In India, even as the suite of high-frequency data has become richer, the original activity gauge, that is the monthly index of industrial production (IIP), which is considered a ‘leading’ indicator of the economy, is slowly losing its relevance. IIP prints are increasingly proving to be out of sync with GDP trends and often produce results that contrast with other macro data, like external trade, the annual survey of industries (ASI) and company results.