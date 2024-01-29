India’s IIP is losing its relevance as a lead indicator of economic growth

Another issue with the current IIP series is that it doesn’t account for improvements in capacity or technological changes. The weights of the index are fixed at the base year of 2011-12. So, looking at the production of newer goods such as smartphones, which are now being manufactured in India, the IIP picture is often incomplete. Data from the Union ministry of trade and commerce shows that exports of ‘telecom instruments’ totalled $12 billion in 2022-23, more than double the $4.8 billion recorded in 2019-20. But ‘mobile and telecom instruments’ data in the IIP suggests that this sector has shrunk by 3.2% on average over this period. Of course, trade data is in nominal terms and IIP in real terms, and hence these growth rates are not strictly comparable, but it is difficult to argue that India’s mobile production has declined since the pandemic. With its current weights, the index seems to be skewed more towards auto and auto components than other industrial products, considering the near synchronicity between trends in auto production and capital-goods IP.