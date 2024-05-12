India’s inclusive innovation can shape the world’s digital future
Summary
- Our digital public infrastructure is built on design principles emphasizing interoperability and inclusive scalability from the outset. It could be a valuable case study for the world on how best to build inclusive technology in the age of artificial intelligence.
At a time when the world is grappling with shifting global narratives and macroeconomic challenges, India is experiencing a remarkable transformation. Strong demand, resilient supply chains, relentless innovation, rapid digitization at scale, energetic entrepreneurship and a conducive policy-and-investment climate are shaping a new wave of global optimism over India. From governments across Europe and the US to power centres in the Global South, India’s name resonates in discussions on alliances and strategic partnerships. ‘Incredible India’ is now being seen as ‘Inevitable India.’