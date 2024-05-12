India’s inclusive innovation can shape the world’s digital future

Innovation in the West often caters to the top of the pyramid, focusing on the best before trying to reach out to the rest. India, however, has forged its own path in innovation, starting from the bottom and working its way up. This approach is incredibly challenging, especially given the complexities of a billion-plus population, diverse languages and cultures, and high levels of illiteracy at the grassroots. Many experts dismissed it as a ‘Mission Impossible.’ Yet, India has defied those odds to make it possible.