15 Mar 2023
Indian income tax data leaves no space for doubt that the better-off got richer while the rest had a hardscrabble pandemic. This may be more than a blip. Let’s face the problem squarely
If insufficiency of direct data left any doubts about how India’s income gaps fared during the pandemic, the latest income tax data placed in Parliament should quell them. Our taxpayer base, which had risen from 40 million in 2015-16 to 65.4 million in 2018-19, fell in 2020-21 to 63.4 million, a clear sign of overall distress. If divided into three slabs—those earning up to ₹5 lakh, those who earn ₹5-10 lakh and those with annual earnings of more than ₹10 lakh—that form a pyramid, our count of individual taxpayers shows people having dropped out of the lower bracket. This defies the usual pattern of emergence from poverty, by which we would expect the under ₹5 lakh group to swell. It has been the most populous, of course, but its share was reducing fast even before covid struck. In 2014-15, more than four-fifths of all payers were in that cohort; in 2018-19, three-fourths were; and in 2020-21, less than two-thirds. In absolute terms, that covid-stricken fiscal year had 41.2 million in the lowest slab, down from a peak two years earlier of nearly 50 million. There was also upward mobility, though, as the two higher slabs both expanded. We had 14.1 million mid-earners and 8.1 million top-earners in 2020-21.