India’s inequity boom is staring undeniably at us

Other data also points to hardscrabble times. According to an ICE360 survey of 120,000 urban households across 100 districts, for example, the mean household income for the lowest earning households fell sharply to an annual ₹65,000 in 2020-21 from ₹1.37 lakh five years earlier. In contrast, the richest of those surveyed saw theirs rise to ₹7.31 lakh from ₹5.26 lakh. Readings of India’s periodic labour force surveys also reveal a similar outcome, with the country’s have-nots turning worse off, even as ‘haves’ flourished during the pandemic. The disruptions caused by covid, thus, clearly had a skewed impact on household budgets. But we can’t pin this K-shaped divergence in fortunes on covid’s ravages alone. Major policy moves, such as the invalidation of high-value currency notes in 2016 and a rocky goods and services tax rollout hurt vulnerable sections of our population. Apart from modestly earning homes, many small and medium businesses, which are among the biggest employers in the country, were left badly bruised. While the Centre’s push for formalization did have other benefits, it turned the path of millions into a slippery slope. They had hardly found their feet when a deadly virus came along and drew a global flush of liquidity from central banks that pushed up asset values almost everywhere and made the wealthy a lot wealthier. Since only a bit of this is reflected in taxpayers’ income reports—think of dividend flows, etc—disparities must have grown worse than captured by such data.