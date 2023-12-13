India's informal sector may be adding more value to its economy than we know
Summary
- Arguments that the size of this sector—and contribution to GDP—is overestimated are flawed. PLFS data suggests that it's far likelier to have been undercounted.
The recent release of India’s second-quarter GDP estimates has provoked a lot of discussion, some of which is on predictable lines. One strand of it focuses on the fact that since a GDP base revision is long overdue, these estimates are unreliable because they do not adequately capture the informal sector (i.e., the household sector). Stated this way, the criticism is unexceptional because it is true that a GDP base revision is now overdue. However, some go on to conclude from this that the GDP estimates are consequently over-estimated.