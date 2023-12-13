India's informal sector may be adding more value to its economy than we know

Thus, we see that at least in size terms, the informal sector has not declined. PLFS data gives us another insight into the contribution of the informal or household sector in that it reports average gross earnings. The data reveals that average gross earnings for self-employed persons changed from ₹11,885 per month during the July-September quarter of 2017 to ₹13,347 per month in April-June 2023. The accompanying graph depicts the change in average earnings for men, women and persons. The graph reveals some interesting dynamics. While the growth in earnings is unremarkable from July 2017 till June 2020, subsequently they show a steady rise. The growth in earnings post July 2020 would be almost 6.5% per year. The initial stagnation in earnings was probably a consequence of GST implementation in mid-2017 and lockdowns after the covid outbreak of early 2020. The subsequent revival could be explained in part not only by the government’s covid relief measures, but also by the momentum gained in financial inclusion and credit outreach aimed at the informal sector.

