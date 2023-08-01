India’s insolvency regime needs to address chinks in its armour

India’s insolvency regime needs to address chinks in its armour4 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:38 PM IST
Today’s calm conditions offer a chance to strengthen the IBC before adversities test its mettle again
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has been one of this government’s most successful economic reforms. In 2016, at the time of its enactment, India was reeling under the twin balance sheet crisis. Large corporates across key industries were seeing profits plummet while banks had near double-digit bad loans, shrinking net interest margins and poor capital adequacy ratios. It was a full-blown crisis in the banking sector and the IBC was introduced with a sense of urgency to stem the rot.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×