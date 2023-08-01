India’s insolvency regime needs to address chinks in its armour

The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) released a public consultation paper in January, seeking comments on a slew of proposed amendments. Extensive debate ensued among banks, insolvency professionals and regulators as well as bidders, and detailed submissions have been made to the MCA by industry bodies on some important reforms. As per the consultation paper, real estate insolvencies could be conducted on a project-wise basis rather than imperilling the entire corporate entity, which could also be operating healthy projects. Further, universally recognized principles of the sanctity of secured debt must be restored. A push is being made for the introduction of technology in establishing a payment defaults via information utilities to overcome the need of lengthy court hearings to determine factual issues. There is also a proposal to extend the ‘pre-pack’ insolvency regime (currently applicable only to small and medium businesses) to large corporates. It offers a mechanism to resolve financial distress at an early stage by encouraging promoters to approach banks for a debtor-in-possession restructuring. It also gives banks overall supervisory control over the process by installing their own choice of insolvency professional to oversee the insolvency process and ensuring that operational-creditor and government dues are paid to the maximum extent possible. Lastly, such a resolution plan receives the imprimatur of the NCLT, thereby insulating lenders from any allegation of wrongdoing.