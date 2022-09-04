India’s investment rate needs a broad bump-up

The Centre must also realize that, in a federal structure, the states are its partners in the growth process. In fact, numerous studies have shown that capex by states has a higher multiplier effect than such spending by the Centre. Again, while this year’s Budget promised additional funds to states for capital expenditure—including for schemes like Gati Shakti and Gram Sadak Yojana—the reality on the ground is different. Many states are in poor fiscal shape, with the extra-budgetary expenditure incurred during the pandemic still weighing on their finances. Central devolution to these states, many of which are heavily dependent on the Centre for funds because of their low industrial activity, has also been tardy. Consequently, many states have been languishing, with revenue spending—on salaries for state employees, for example—absorbing all available resources at the cost of investment. Remember that our economy is still in the throes of an extraordinary crisis. The Centre should, therefore, set aside political differences and continue to act as a guardian of the weak and vulnerable. Economic growth, after all, is ideology agnostic.

