India's IT industry: What a 14th century scholar's ideas can tell us about it

Watching India’s information technology (IT) services companies discuss the extent of what they call “AI revenue deflation” in recent weeks, I was reminded of Ibn Khaldun, the 14th century North African scholar.
Watching India’s information technology (IT) services companies discuss the extent of what they call “AI revenue deflation” in recent weeks, I was reminded of Ibn Khaldun, the 14th century North African scholar.
He wrote about civilizations and empires, not technology companies, but the outline of his observations are useful in understanding where our tech giants are and, more importantly, what they might have to do to continue to thrive.
He wrote about civilizations and empires, not technology companies, but the outline of his observations are useful in understanding where our tech giants are and, more importantly, what they might have to do to continue to thrive.
Khaldun argued that societies rise and fall in cycles. Founders triumph over adversity and create a political institution. They are followed by builders who carry forward the growth. Next come the inheritors who rest on their laurels, and are finally succeeded by those who preside over loss and disintegration.
Like the Chinese proverb that gave wealth three generations, Khaldun framed the life of a state in four phases. The founding generations succeed in the desert because they are held together by a force of solidarity that he calls Asabiyya, which weakens amid the luxuries of the city and the injustices in an enlarged empire.
The decline happens when expenditure exceeds income and mercenaries fill the ranks. The empire is then overthrown by a new group with stronger asabiyya.
Now there are instances of dynasties and empires around the world lasting much longer than four generations, so Khaldun’s cycle is not destiny.
It does, however, other things for us. It tells us that the leaders and the circumstances they face are different at different times, and things that worked for the previous senior management team might not work for the current one.
We are alerted to how asabiyya—solidarity, coherence and a sense of common purpose—might be weakening amid growth, luxury, careerism and internal competition.
Companies more than empires find their options shrinking when margins get tighter, increasing the chances of mistakes and bad decisions. Finally, someone faster, nimbler and younger eats your lunch.
It is not an exaggeration to claim that the first generation of the Indian IT services industry were heroic: starting up in the licence-permit raj and then convincing a sceptical world of India’s technological and professional capabilities is nothing but that.
Not just founders but industry figures like the late Dewang Mehta were champions and cheerleaders who persuaded global investors and enterprises to put their money in India in the 1990s. That was a time when it was not clear whether India would persist with economic reforms, manage the proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir and navigate out of economic sanctions following the nuclear rests.
Sure, Y2K, business process outsourcing and the rest rescued us, but only because industry leaders sold the India story to the world. Contrary what some people might now believe, the global IT business didn’t fall on the laps of software engineers chilling out in Bengaluru’s parks.
I do not know which Khaldun phase our IT services companies are in today but I do not see any senior industry figure make bold declarations of how Indian industry is best placed to capture the global market for artificial intelligence (AI) adoption.
It is understandable that CEOs must account for slower revenue growth amid rising AI-related work, but such a conservative managerial approach completely ignores the size of the global opportunity and India’s readiness to capture it.
This Indian fastidiousness is in sharp contrast to American extravagance: Anthropic has declared that, at over $30 trillion, its total addressable market is as large as the US economy.
The notion that the world’s enterprises will directly engage Anthropic or any other AI company to handle their IT work is absurd. They will continue to need services companies—and unless their current Indian vendors satisfy the new productivity and cost requirements, the business will flow to new ones that can.
As Tech Mahindra’s Mohit Joshi says, “...this AI deflation is way overdone. The reality is that clients are expecting productivity from AI, but this is maybe slightly different in terms of magnitude. But this is no different from the productivity that clients were earlier expecting from consolidation, that they were expecting from agile, that they were expecting it from sort of simplification, and then from automation, and now from AI.”
Some Indian IT majors might indeed be in the “luxury of the city” phase, although I doubt the best of them are. It is more likely that they are caught in the legacy trap: existing multi-year contracts that can be delivered with adjustments to existing delivery models.
Looking at what some CEOs are saying, this is perhaps the mechanism underlying AI revenue deflation. It is easy to advocate change, but cutting bonuses, freezing hiring or laying off tens of thousands of people is something that few Indian business leaders have ever had to do.
In Khaldun’s calculus, you have to become your own barbarian in order not to be upstaged by a new one. This not only means setting up units that will cannibalize your legacy business, but also through markets around the world. That is the kind of noise that foreign investors will hear loud and clear.
The author is co-founder and director of The Takshashila Institution, an independent centre for research and education in public policy.