In an exemplary display of the kind of debates our Parliament should have but rarely manages to host, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led his comments on the President’s address with India’s jobs crisis. The crisis is real and calls for viable solutions, not rhetorical sleights of hand or quibbles over statistics. Failure to generate enough quality jobs will convert what should be India’s demographic dividend into a destructive force of misdirected revolt that destabilizes the entire nation.

The discourse on employment and unemployment in a country like India is necessarily different from that in a developed nation. In India, tens of millions of people live on the margins of subsistence. They do not have the luxury of doing no work, they have to work, even if it is for a pittance that does not suffice to give their families two square meals. Then, there are states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where people can afford to be unemployed, because they have access to means of sustenance. Such states register unemployment levels in excess of 20%. The conventional reading, that the higher the level of unemployment, the higher, the level of distress, sits ill on India’s extreme regional diversity. However, what is indisputable is that the single biggest preoccupation of India’s young is finding a secure job.

The recent riots over railway jobs in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the oft-repeated stampedes of able-bodied young men who crowd at recruitment centres for the army and the police, those who hold doctorates in diverse disciplines joining the rush for jobs that specify matriculation as the eligibility threshold — all these speak of the ongoing job crisis.

The paucity of jobs in relation to the demand has three sources. One stems from the economy’s structural change. Industry and organized services reveal themselves, particularly via the deluge of audiovisual content swamping smartphone screens across the land, as prosperous avenues of non-traditional livelihoods. Millions of people suffer aggravated unemployment in rural areas, as the population living off a relatively static area of cultivated land increases. This leads to largescale migration of aspirants to a better life to urban centres. Unless industry and services grow fast enough to provide these double migrants, from rural areas to towns and from agriculture to non-agricultural sectors, with jobs, they end up frustrated, ready grist to diverse destructive mills of crime and sectarian mobilization.

Another source of the jobs crunch has been economic slowdown. Gross fixed capital formation in the Indian economy slipped below 30% of GDP in 2015-16 and has not recovered since. Excessive loans taken by companies that failed to service them created the twin-balance-sheet problem that made companies ineligible for fresh loans and banks, burdened with non-performing assets, incapable of significant fresh lending. Another contributor to the slowdown was the financial shock suffered by the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the wake of Demonetization. Economic growth slumped to 3.7% in 2019-20. Job creation is, of course, correlated with economic growth.

And then came the pandemic, its severe lockdowns and disruption of normal economic life. This pushed migrants in towns back to the villages they had come from, with no jobs to sustain in them in the towns. The government provided additional outlays under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, providing temporary relief. While this is called an employment scheme, it was, in reality, intended as a dole, with the manual work component serving as a self-selection tool to rule out the non-poor laying claim to the dole. It has since been modified to allow some kind of rural asset creation. But jobs created under this do not represent the jobs India’s youth aspire to.

Jobs can be generated by urbanization, other infrastructure development, including in health, sanitation and education, reliable power supply that will allow agroprocessing units to function in rural areas during the day, as distinct from rural power supply in the wee hours of the morning to pump water for irrigation, functional markets, a network of roads that connect villages with towns and markets, and financial markets that mediate capital to investment opportunities, including risky ones. Decent school education that lets children learn to learn, rather than specific units of knowledge, and opportunities to acquire skills needed by the economy are what can equip the youth to take up the jobs that are created.

These call for concerted action on the ground, not alliterative slogans and token handouts from the state. Such provision of growth-enabling conditions is called good governance, of which there is an increasing deficit in the country.

Governance, macroeconomic stability, investment in human and physical capital to equip the youth to take part in broad-based, globalized growth will generate jobs. Into that heaven of economic empowerment, may our country awake.

Will the Prime Minister respond in his reply to the debate to the valid concerns Rahul Gandhi has raised? The policy discourse could gain tremendously if he will. Over to the government.

