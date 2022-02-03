India's job crisis needs the debate Rahul Gandhi has started

The discourse on employment and unemployment in a country like India is necessarily different from that in a developed nation. In India, tens of millions of people live on the margins of subsistence. They do not have the luxury of doing no work, they have to work, even if it is for a pittance that does not suffice to give their families two square meals. Then, there are states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where people can afford to be unemployed, because they have access to means of sustenance. Such states register unemployment levels in excess of 20%. The conventional reading, that the higher the level of unemployment, the higher, the level of distress, sits ill on India’s extreme regional diversity. However, what is indisputable is that the single biggest preoccupation of India’s young is finding a secure job.

