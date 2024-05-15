India’s labour-intensive manufacturing slump is no small worry

It has been almost a decade since Harvard economist Dani Rodrik coined the term ‘premature de-industrialization.’ India’s share of manufacturing in GDP may have stagnated for about as long, but with shiny new production-linked incentive schemes making headlines over the past few years, it was possible to believe that India might buck the trend. Rodrik’s thesis was that manufacturing is plateauing or declining as a share of GDP in many developing countries at a relatively early stage in their development.