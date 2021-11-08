India’s latest dengue outbreak ought to ring alarm bells again

As the number of dengue cases crossed 1,500 in Delhi last week, with serious outbreaks and spiking death rates across the country, the federal health minister Mansukh Mandaviya intervened. The ministry deployed teams of experts to nine states and territories and suggested covid beds should be repurposed for dengue patients. Mandaviya also inadvertently highlighted one of the main shortfalls of India’s pandemic response—the significant undercounting of cases and deaths. “Since testing is the most important step to identifying dengue, these deaths will not be reported as such and the disease will continue to be under-reported," he said. Epidemiologists say India’s actual covid death toll could range between 1.3 million to 5 million, with even the most conservative estimate putting its tally at more than double the US, the highest recorded in the world so far. That’s three to 10 times the official count, a claim denied by India’s government, which has consistently used the low reported mortality rate of 459,000 to defend its pandemic response. But unless India learns from its missteps, it may repeat them if a third wave arrives. As a priority, it must increase investment in public health, strengthen surveillance systems and significantly ramp up vaccinations. Its 1 billion-shot milestone last month was an important one, but when you consider that just 24% of India’s 1.4 billion population is fully vaccinated, while 54% have had one shot, it is clear there’s still a very long way to go.