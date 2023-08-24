India’s latest episode of inflation holds lessons in its management3 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:30 PM IST
We need a policy framework that assures us food security without hurting the interests of farmers
Inflation estimates released earlier this month confirmed the fear of persistent food inflation. The headline rate for July based on the consumer price index (CPI) was at 7.44%, the second-highest after April 2022, with food inflation at 11.5%, which was the highest since January 2020. These signal that the threat of inflation is real and likely to persist longer than imagined.