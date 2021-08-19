India’s looming water crisis and urgent measures to address it

Second, groundwater use is completely unregulated, resulting in its catastrophic over-exploitation. The common law of absolute domain prevails, giving landowners the right to extract unlimited amounts of water with their tube-wells, ignoring the externality that the aquifers tapped by them may also be tapped by others’ tube-wells. Competitive water extraction becomes a race to the bottom, accelerating the fall in water tables. Hence, legislation to regulate the use of ground water is most urgent. States can adapt the model Groundwater (Sustainable Management) Bill of 2017 to local conditions and pass their own legislation. This can be supported by rationing the availability of power to run pumps and restricting it to just a few hours a day. The alternative of licensing and metering the use of some 45 million wells and tubewells seems impractical at present.

