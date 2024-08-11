We can’t celebrate India’s small current account deficit: Here’s why
Summary
- A gap that has narrowed to about 1% of GDP is good for external stability, no doubt, but it has a flip side: such a low deficit also reflects insufficient investment in the Indian economy. As it happens, a complex demand problem underlies India’s weak business capital expenditure.
India’s sharply narrowed current account deficit is undoubtedly a marker of improved external stability, but it also reflects a rising investment gap in the economy, largely due to under-investment by businesses amid a service-sector boom and external competition. There is no easy fix.