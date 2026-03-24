Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is one of the products facing a global supply crunch today, thanks to the Iran war. The result is more than a cooking gas shortage in India. In order to prioritize the availability of cooking gas for homes, the government reduced supplies to commercial establishments. Although strictures were eased a little, scarcity-hit eateries have shut down in several towns and cities.
India’s LPG crunch won’t ease anytime soon: We need a full-spectrum policy response
SummaryWith second-order impacts of an LPG shortage now in stark evidence, with small businesses and the urban poor worst hit, India must go all-out for resilience. Employ additional means to plug supply gaps and double down on fostering a mass transition to electric cooking.
Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is one of the products facing a global supply crunch today, thanks to the Iran war. The result is more than a cooking gas shortage in India. In order to prioritize the availability of cooking gas for homes, the government reduced supplies to commercial establishments. Although strictures were eased a little, scarcity-hit eateries have shut down in several towns and cities.
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