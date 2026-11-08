India's manufacturing need not stop at the coastline

Scale and value are not the same thing. Tamil Nadu has the most factories, but Maharashtra generates the highest GVA, pointing to wide differences in value addition and labour productivity across states. Capital is also deepening faster than jobs, as fixed capital grew 10.54% and GVA 9.59%, while employment rose 7.19%. Employment remains weighted towards food, textiles, basic metals, vehicles and machinery, not the new-age industries India hopes to lead. As manufacturing grows more capital-intensive, where its jobs are located matters even more.