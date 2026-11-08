As preparations for the Union Budget gather pace, India must confront a structural flaw in its development model and that is a manufacturing base being concentrated in a few states, leaving much of the country outside the industrial growth cycle. Successive Budgets have offered incentives for production, logistics and industrial infrastructure, yet the geography of Indian industry has barely shifted.
India's manufacturing need not stop at the coastline
SummaryFive states produce over half of manufacturing output. Industrialisation should take capital to labour, not the reverse. Widen PLI scope to state.
As preparations for the Union Budget gather pace, India must confront a structural flaw in its development model and that is a manufacturing base being concentrated in a few states, leaving much of the country outside the industrial growth cycle. Successive Budgets have offered incentives for production, logistics and industrial infrastructure, yet the geography of Indian industry has barely shifted.
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