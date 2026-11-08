India's manufacturing need not stop at the coastline

As preparations for the Union Budget gather pace, India must confront a structural flaw in its development model and that is a manufacturing base being concentrated in a few states, leaving much of the country outside the industrial growth cycle. Successive Budgets have offered incentives for production, logistics and industrial infrastructure, yet the geography of Indian industry has barely shifted.
As preparations for the Union Budget gather pace, India must confront a structural flaw in its development model and that is a manufacturing base being concentrated in a few states, leaving much of the country outside the industrial growth cycle. Successive Budgets have offered incentives for production, logistics and industrial infrastructure, yet the geography of Indian industry has barely shifted.
Where the factories are
The Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2024-25 shows that five states, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, account for over 54% of manufacturing gross value added (GVA) and over 53% of industrial establishments. Basic metals, motor vehicles, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and food products together contribute more than 45% of GVA.
Scale and value are not the same thing. Tamil Nadu has the most factories, but Maharashtra generates the highest GVA, pointing to wide differences in value addition and labour productivity across states. Capital is also deepening faster than jobs, as fixed capital grew 10.54% and GVA 9.59%, while employment rose 7.19%. Employment remains weighted towards food, textiles, basic metals, vehicles and machinery, not the new-age industries India hopes to lead. As manufacturing grows more capital-intensive, where its jobs are located matters even more.
It may, however, be noted that the ASI covers only registered factories (those with 10 or more workers using power, or 20 or more without), so it leaves out the vast informal segment. The true picture is broader than the survey suggests.
Ports have helped some of these states, but infrastructure, skilled labour, industrial ecosystems and policy support matter just as much. Concentration, therefore, reflects not only the success of the leaders but also the limited spread of industry into the hinterland.
Migrants follow the jobs
Migration mirrors this concentration. Census 2011 shows Uttar Pradesh and Bihar supplied nearly 37% of interstate migrants, while five states hosted about half. Maharashtra alone drew 7.9 lakh of the 4.14 crore work migrants; with Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka, it accounted for 42% of the total. The NSO’s Migration in India 2020-21 found nearly 29% of Indians were migrants, with employment a major reason for male migration.
Migration is a natural part of development. The concern, however, is when people leave because jobs are scarce at home, straining housing, transport and services in destination cities while origin regions waste their potential.
Hinterland Lags
NITI Aayog estimates India’s share of global manufacturing value rose from about 1.5% in 1995 to only 3.2% in 2023, while China’s climbed from about 5% to nearly 32%. At home, manufacturing has hovered at 16-18% of GVA for two decades, well short of the 25% target. The challenge, therefore, is not just to increase production but to create many more competitive manufacturing hubs across the country.
Critics might argue that industrial clustering arises organically, as firms benefit from common supplier bases, specialised talent and denser business networks. However, excessive concentration also creates challenges such as congestion, rising land and labour costs, and pressure on housing and infrastructure. The goal is not to spread industry everywhere, but to develop a few strong second-tier manufacturing hubs where the right conditions already exist. Any government support should be temporary and linked to outcomes such as jobs and local value creation.
China’s success was not coastal alone. Chongqing, nearly 1,500 km from the sea, became a laptop hub, Chengdu grew into an electronics and semiconductor centre, while Zhengzhou became Foxconn’s “iPhone City”.
Policy
India should take it up as a challenge to not only strengthen existing coastal hubs, but also to create similar manufacturing ecosystems across its hinterland. India does not need every state to manufacture everything. Industrialisation has been driven by specialisation, not uniformity, so each state should back sectors that fit its resources, workforce and markets.
Three steps would help. First, PLI and long-term capital support should carry a regional weighting, so that investment in under-industrialised states earns more. While the PLI scheme has benefited select sectors, it can play a much larger role in promoting industries that are largely location-agnostic and can be established across a wider geographical spread.
Second, rather than scattering small schemes across many states, the government should build a few pilot clusters properly outside the top five states.
Third, states should prioritise employable skills over mere degrees, designing training with the anchor industries in each cluster so that graduates can be absorbed into productive work.
High time
For decades, millions of Indians have migrated to a handful of industrial hubs in search of better opportunities. Yet a country of India's scale cannot rely on a few states and cities to drive its manufacturing ambitions. Broadening the geographic spread of industry would not only reduce regional disparities but also ease pressure on overcrowded urban centres, curb distress migration, and make the economy more resilient to localised shocks.
The next phase of industrialisation must bring factories, investment and jobs closer to people, rather than forcing people to move long distances in search of work. India undoubtedly needs more manufacturing, but, equally importantly, it needs manufacturing in more places. That may well be the single most important condition for translating economic growth into broad-based prosperity. The multiplier effects would be transformative, creating new growth centres across the country while fostering a more balanced and inclusive development trajectory.
The author is a senior economist with Exim Bank. Views are personal.