India’s market slump: Here's why palliatives aren't enough to attract foreign investors

Indian equities rank among the worst performing emerging market assets today, despite the rebound in October. The benchmark Nifty 50 index has fallen 12% this year (17% in dollar terms), Bloomberg data shows.
Indian equities rank among the worst performing emerging market assets today, despite the rebound in October. The benchmark Nifty 50 index has fallen 12% this year (17% in dollar terms), Bloomberg data shows.
Among major emerging markets, only Indonesian equities have fared worse, with the benchmark IDX Composite index falling 42% this year (46% in dollar terms), following a warning from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) that Indonesia might lose its emerging market status.
Among major emerging markets, only Indonesian equities have fared worse, with the benchmark IDX Composite index falling 42% this year (46% in dollar terms), following a warning from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) that Indonesia might lose its emerging market status.
The slump in Indian markets is partly because of large-scale selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who have pulled out about ₹3 trillion from Indian equity markets so far this year, a decadal high. The outflows have weakened the rupee, and in turn lowered the dollar returns foreign investors earn from Indian equities.
There are several contending explanations for the slump. One thesis points to the lack of artificial intelligence (AI) firms in the country. Since investors have poured gazillions of dollars into AI firms and AI-linked sectors, India has lost out. As the AI trade weakens, India would stand to gain, according to this thesis.
A second thesis emphasizes geopolitical tensions that have pushed up commodity prices. As a large commodity importer, India has been hit harder than the rest. Related to this, rising inflation and bond yields in the US have narrowed the spread between US and emerging market assets, weakening fund flows to emerging markets.
As geopolitical tensions subside and the global commodity cycle cools, India would be back in favour, the proponents of this thesis argue.
A third thesis emphasizes the lack of innovation among large Indian firms. Without the promise of sustained earnings growth, Indian stocks would remain unattractive to foreign investors, Bernstein Research analysts Venugopal Garre and Nikhil Arela wrote in a note to clients a few weeks ago.
If the AI trade weakens, or oil prices decline, foreign capital might return temporarily. But sustained flows would depend on “whether India can create new engines of competitiveness, innovation and global relevance,” they wrote.
The new firms emerging in areas such as space, defence, semiconductors and deep-tech are currently too small to attract global capital at scale, the duo argued.
None of these explanations suggest that changes in capital gains taxes can bring back foreign funds. To be sure, there are distortions in our capital tax structure, and this should be addressed, as this newspaper has argued earlier (see ‘LTCG and STT: Optimize taxes that investors pay,’ 19 October). Rationalizing capital gains taxes would help foreign and domestic investors choose more appropriate assets for themselves. But they are not a quick-fix to stem capital outflows.
The repricing of stocks in the current slump could itself rekindle interest in Indian markets. It is worth noting that foreign investors have invested heavily in initial public offerings in the recent past even as they have avoided overpriced stocks in the secondary market.
Policymakers should focus on difficult reforms that could catalyse the growth of high-value globally competitive firms in the country. These firms should be free to dedicate their resources to develop innovative products rather than expend them in managing the bureaucracy.