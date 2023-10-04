India’s metro rail systems should become financially sustainable
A study identifies new revenue sources that could be relied upon as part of a larger reform package
The potential of metro rail networks to ease urban traffic congestion and improve air quality, mobility, accessibility and the local economy is globally recognized. India’s metro network has increased significantly, from 229km across five cities in 2014 to 860km across 20 cities in April 2023. In the 2014-2022 period, about ₹90,000 crore has been released by the government for these projects. While metro rail systems have raised the bar for public transport quality, they are expensive and their financial performance and patronage are not impressive. The existing revenue streams of most, including large and mature ones, are unable to meet their total expenses. The large financial losses incurred by metro systems may soon start to outweigh their environmental and social benefits.