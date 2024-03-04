India's microchip leap: The tough part lies ahead
Summary
- A semiconductor ecosystem is coming up that will span the entire value chain and invest India with strategic autonomy, but our technology ambitions are likely to prove more exacting.
India’s over-arching ambition to play in the big league has found partial expression with the government’s approval of three semiconductor foundries to be set up by the private sector. This will not only pitchfork the Indian economy’s global rankings, but also help the country acquire strategic autonomy in a key global technology supply chain. The three investment proposals—all in partnership with foreign companies—come on top of US-based Micron’s project that broke ground in 2023; the four units will hopefully help establish a robust semiconductor ecosystem in India, with the combined investment of over ₹1.5 trillion providing the building blocks for the critical semiconductor value chain of design, fabrication, assembly, testing, marking and packaging. Key among these proposals is the partnership between Tata Electronics and Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation for a ₹91,000-crore fabrication plant with a capacity of 50,000 wafer starts per month. This chip capacity will grant traction at last to India’s long-standing quest for self-sufficiency in semiconductors, or near freedom from reliance on overseas suppliers. Just as the US, China and other countries are betting, local microchip-making can support and fuel our advancement as a technology superpower.