India’s mountain ecosystems demand urgent attention

The crisis of plastic waste in mountains: The threat of environmental sustainability sees no borders, and this holds relevance for mountains as well. One such environmental tragedy that has befallen our mountains is plastic waste. A large contributor of plastic waste in the mountains is packaging, which, if not managed properly, can end up in landfills, streams and rivers, causing detrimental effects. This challenge, coupled with the high tourist footfalls that these regions witness, overloads waste-management systems in ways that result in waste ending up in forests, valleys and streams. An issue as large and complex as plastic waste requires commitment and action from multiple stakeholders for its effective management. The participation of all these stakeholders is crucial for the development of inclusive, resilient and sustainable models for waste management in the hill towns of India.