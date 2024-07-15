Five steps for India’s new government to get its data act together
Summary
- Reform India’s statistical system. We need a data glasnost, a population census, closer tracking of the labour market, an effort to fix bugs in GDP estimation, and separate statistical tools employed by states. The story of our economic emergence must be free of distortions.
A newly elected government affords India an opportunity to re-examine and update a fundamental building block for its fast-developing economy: its data and statistical system. A transparent, robust and credible data system is important for any country because it provides critical inputs to policymakers, investors, political parties, researchers and the media to conduct and critically evaluate progress.