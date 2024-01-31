India's new economic review is just a feel-good document

It is a universally accepted fact that interim budgets in an election year are likely to be crafted with an eye to the coming political maelstrom. The budget speech typically becomes an occasion for grandstanding, with much energy expended on exaggerating achievements of the government while making generous promises of future giveaways and new opportunities. This year, India’s finance ministry has introduced a new practice by releasing a document called The Indian Economy: A Review, thereby inviting comparisons with the annual Economic Survey that usually precedes the Union budget by a day or two if general elections are not due. In keeping with an interim budget’s hyperbolic air, the review released on Monday has turned out to be a paean to the current government’s economic management, while underplaying some of the economy’s most chronic problems. The review could hence be viewed as another pre-election tool, marshalled with embellishments that appeal to the ruling party’s middle-class support base, providing harmony to the interim budget’s poll trumpet and possibly also ideas for the party’s manifesto.

Such a review is an otherwise welcome idea. In these fraught times of geopolitical conflict and economic uncertainty, a calm and staid look at the economy would have gone a long way in assuaging anxieties. The document, unfortunately, strays from the straight and narrow. It is not that it trades in untruths. The problem is different: it appears to sidestep some crucial questions. Let us take up some illustrative examples. The first is its exultation over the economy hitting its growth stride in the midst of global turmoil, while the rest of the world’s large economies struggle to find their feet. Amid this braggadocio, two critical facts are missed. One, estimated nominal GDP growth for 2023-24 has come in lower than what was projected, which will have its own repercussions. Also, the review fails to meaningfully address mounting criticism over GDP over- estimation or the lingering problems with estimating the GDP deflator, which has led to discrepancies of output estimation between the expenditure and production methods.

It is particularly worrisome that the review overlooks the elephant in the room: current unemployment. It uses the government’s recently released Periodic Labour Force Survey data to celebrate growing job opportunities and declining joblessness. However, it ignores data from other independent sources, such as the 9%-plus unemployment estimate for November 2023 by the projection of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. In fact, Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, admitted in an interview to Mint that slow job creation in the economy is a matter of concern. The review also has other odd stuff in store: it cites a 2023 paper to use Angus Maddison’s conclusion that India contributed a 22.6% share of the world’s GDP in 1700, rather than citing the British economist’s work directly. Having used that paper to extract one data-point, it makes no reference to its disquiet over growing unemployment and poor-quality economic development. Ideally, a realistic examination of the economy—in the true democratic spirit of full disclosure—would have helped citizens make independent assessments. The government may have pushed the envelope by breaking with convention, but sadly, it’s an opportunity missed.