India's new economic review is just a feel-good document

Such a review is an otherwise welcome idea. In these fraught times of geopolitical conflict and economic uncertainty, a calm and staid look at the economy would have gone a long way in assuaging anxieties. The document, unfortunately, strays from the straight and narrow. It is not that it trades in untruths. The problem is different: it appears to sidestep some crucial questions. Let us take up some illustrative examples. The first is its exultation over the economy hitting its growth stride in the midst of global turmoil, while the rest of the world’s large economies struggle to find their feet. Amid this braggadocio, two critical facts are missed. One, estimated nominal GDP growth for 2023-24 has come in lower than what was projected, which will have its own repercussions. Also, the review fails to meaningfully address mounting criticism over GDP over- estimation or the lingering problems with estimating the GDP deflator, which has led to discrepancies of output estimation between the expenditure and production methods.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial