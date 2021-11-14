India’s new employment policy ought to focus on young adults

Our sectoral analysis shows that a sharp decline in farm work among young adults mimics the pattern in more developed economies. To ensure that estimates based on the PLFS 2018-19 are not biased against farm employment, we also estimated and compared them with 2011-12 data from earlier National Sample Survey Office employment reports. In 2011-12, only 4.8% of young adults were in farm employment in Kerala, which fell to 1.8% in 2018-19. Even in UP, less than 1 in 5 young adults were working on farms in 2018-19. Unlike developed economies, however, non-farm employment as a proportion of young adults has not increased in all states. Tamil Nadu continues to have the highest ratio of non-farm employment of young adults at 41.5% in 2018-19, but the pace of increase has slowed, while in Karnataka it has risen rapidly. In Kerala and UP, that ratio has fallen over time. Further, unemployment among young adults has risen by double digits in many states, the highest being in Kerala (nearly 20%). This is indicative of a mismatch not just of skills, but also between the aspirations of educated youth and their job options.