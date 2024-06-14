India’s new government should take a problem-solving approach
Summary
- To meet the election mandate, focus on inclusive growth. Devolve funds to local bodies, reduce inflation, enhance social security, create jobs, support agriculture, fix statistics, revise industrial policies and solve problems in education and health.
The 2024 election has brought back into focus the need for an ‘inclusive growth story’ with high-quality infrastructure, ample employment opportunities and rising productivity. The mandate suggests that voters ‘mean business,’ as they say, and do not want time lost on trivial issues that are divisive and non-result oriented.