India’s new government should take a problem-solving approach

Support farmers: Agriculturalists can be assured Minimum Support Prices on all crops and clarity on India’s export policy for farm produce. The symbiotic relationship of farmers, agriculture universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendras needs to be strengthened with the aim of doubling farm productivity through better targeted cropping patterns. Ways must be found to overcome the problem of smaller farm sizes in India to catch up with yields in China. Ths ball should be set rolling from the very next crop cycle.