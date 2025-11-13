Why India’s new income survey won’t address key questions around poverty and inequality
For the first time in decades, efforts are underway to conduct a household income survey. But widespread reluctance to disclose incomes and the absence of comparable past data mean it can't assess how poverty has evolved in India. Nevertheless, it will enable much-needed discussion on inequality.
The reliability of the household consumption surveys conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO) for 2022-23 and 2023-24 for the measurement of poverty and inequality is a matter of debate. More so with regard to their comparability with past estimates of consumption expenditure. But these surveys are also important sources of data for inputs to several other macro indicators such as the National Accounts and the Consumer Price Index (CPI), both of which use these for updating the base year.