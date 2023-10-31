India’s new investors can learn a few old lessons from Mr Chicken

By noon last Monday (23 October), the hashtag #stockmarketcrash had started to trend on X (formerly Twitter) at a point when the S&P BSE SmallCap Index was down around 2-2.3% from its close on Friday (20 October). The small cap index is made up of stocks that rank beyond the top 250 when measured by market capitalization. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, a fall of a little over 2% in stock prices at a broader index level isn’t really much. Of course, specific stocks had fallen more than 2%. But even after taking that into account, the #stockmarketcrash hashtag was an overreaction at that point of time, and what this tells us is that a new set of stock market investors were getting to learn old investing lessons.

In recent years, there has been a huge jump in the number of individuals investing in stocks. The number of unique registered investors had crossed 50 million in October 2021. It crossed 80 million in September 2023, jumping 60% in less than two years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The number of investors buying stocks has steadily grown during the course of this financial year as well, and a lot of new money has come pouring into small cap stocks. Indeed, from April to September, small cap mutual funds, which invest largely in these stocks, have seen inflows of more than ₹22,000 crore. To put this into perspective, these mutual funds saw inflows of a much less ₹16,632 crore during 2022-23. So, more money has come into small cap mutual funds in just six months during this financial year than in the whole of 2022-23.

All this money pouring in has driven up the valuations of small cap stocks. As of March end, the price-to-earnings ratio of the stocks that are part of the S&P BSE SmallCap index had stood at 22.2. By the end of September, this had jumped to 29.7. As of 27 October, it stood at 28.3. Clearly, investors are now ready to pay much more for every rupee of earnings of the companies these stocks represent than they did at the end of March.

This has led to the S&P BSE SmallCap Index rallying by close to 37% from March end until now (27 October). Also, it is worth noting that from April to 22 October, there were 137 trading days, with the small cap index falling more than 2% on a given day only once (on 12 September). Further, the index fell by more than 1% only on four days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Given this, it was hardly surprising that when the index had fallen by more than 2% by noon on 23 October, it felt like a crash to many investors, thus ensuring that the hashtag #stockmarketcrash started trending on X. Many investors had only seen the market going up, and an experience that deviated marginally from it seemed like a crash to them.

In a way, the experience and behaviour of these investors is similar to the chicken in the philosopher Bertrand Russell’s chicken problem. American writer David Foster Wallace explains this problem in Everything and More: A Compact History of Infinity: “Every morning, the farm’s hired man’s appearance in the coop area with a certain burlap sack caused Mr Chicken to get excited and start doing warmup-pecks at the ground because he knew it was feeding time." Essentially, this familiarity led to a situation where the chicken assumed that the near future will be like the recent past. But that is not how things eventually turned out.

As Foster Wallace writes: “It was always around the same time every morning, and Mr Chicken had figured out, (man + sack) = food, and thus was confidently doing his warmup-pecks on that last Sunday morning when the hired man suddenly reached out and grabbed Mr Chicken and in one smooth motion wrung his neck and put him in the burlap sack and bore him off to the kitchen." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, the fate of small cap investors on that Monday morning (23 October) wasn’t as bad as that of the chicken, but, like the chicken, they were clearly in for a major surprise, especially given the fact that by the end of trading on that day, the small cap index had fallen 4.2% in comparison to its previous close.

In the coming days of the week, investors in large cap stocks experienced a similar emotion. Large caps are stocks ranked in the top 100 as measured by market capitalization. From 11 October to 26 October, the S&P BSE Sensex, an index that comprises 30 large cap stocks, fell 5% from 66,473 points to 63,148 points.

Hopefully, these falls have made a dent in investors’ attraction towards stocks, something that has led some of them to almost get seduced by these assets. As Christopher Fowler writes in Paperboy, a memoir of his growing up years in London: “By its very nature, seduction requires a loss of reason." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indeed, less attraction will make these investors see some reason, and the realization that small cap stocks are the riskiest of the lot will now start to set in, which, in turn, might perhaps lead to better asset allocation.

And finally, it might also lead to the greatest of all realizations when it comes to the stock market. As the story goes, American financier and businessman John Pierpont Morgan was once asked what the stock market will do. “It will fluctuate," he replied, implying that it may go up, but it can also fall.

